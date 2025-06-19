Matej Kovar News: Features with Czech Republic

Kovar (undisclosed) started both World Cup Qualification games with Czech Republic against Montenegro and Croatia, respectively on June 6 and June 9, confirming he has fully recovered from his injury.

Kovar wasn't fit for the season finale against Mainz, but this is behind him since he started both games between the posts with Czech Republic while on international duty and could secure a clean sheet against Montenegro. The goalie will now head back to Leverkusen for the pre-season under new coach Ten Hag. His future is a bit uncertain since he saw increased playing time this season but will likely have to deal with limited minutes heading into 2025/26 since the club signed Mark Flekken as new starting goalkeeper.