Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Matej Kovar headshot

Matej Kovar News: Features with Czech Republic

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 19, 2025

Kovar (undisclosed) started both World Cup Qualification games with Czech Republic against Montenegro and Croatia, respectively on June 6 and June 9, confirming he has fully recovered from his injury.

Kovar wasn't fit for the season finale against Mainz, but this is behind him since he started both games between the posts with Czech Republic while on international duty and could secure a clean sheet against Montenegro. The goalie will now head back to Leverkusen for the pre-season under new coach Ten Hag. His future is a bit uncertain since he saw increased playing time this season but will likely have to deal with limited minutes heading into 2025/26 since the club signed Mark Flekken as new starting goalkeeper.

Matej Kovar
Bayer Leverkusen
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now