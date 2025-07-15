Matej Kovar News: Loaned to PSV

Kovar has been sent on loan to PSV from Leverkusen, according to his parent club.

Kovar is going to spend the next season in the Netherlands away from his parent club, instead heading to join PSV. This comes after appearing in only 11 games with his parent club last season, serving as the club's backup in net. That said, he will likely shape out a decent role with PSV and could be seeing his last minutes with Leverkusen, as PSV does hold a mandatory purchase option.