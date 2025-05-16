Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mateo Chavez headshot

Mateo Chavez News: Transfers to AZ Alkmaar

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Chavez has completed a move from Guadalajara to Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar, his former club announced Thursday.

Chavez arrives in European football at 21 years old, with 37 Liga MX matches under his belt, plus five CONCACAF Champions Cup appearances. During that time, he has been used as a left-back, racking up four assists and averaging 2.1 crosses (0.3 accurate) and 3.8 tackles (2.5 won) per game. He struggled with disciplinary issues at the end of the previous campaign, receiving eight yellow cards over his last 12 matches.

Mateo Chavez
AZ Alkmaar
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now