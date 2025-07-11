Mateo Garcia Injury: Out with muscle injury

Garcia failed to recover from a physical problem that will force him to miss Friday's visit to Puebla, according to the team's medical report.

Garcia has been a backup option in recent seasons, so his absence impacts the depth of the squad, allowing players like Eduardo Aguirre, Diego Gonzalez and Gustavo Del Prete to see more action than usual. It's still unclear when Garcia will reappear while he continues to work on his recovery in the initial stage of the campaign.