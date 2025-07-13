Mateo Levy Mendana News: Returns to action Saturday

Levy (knee) registered one shot (zero on goal) in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Mazatlan.

Levy missed a big chance on his comeback to the first team after dealing with a significant injury. He was used as a substitute for the final 14 minutes of the match with Angel Sepulveda getting the nod over him in the starting lineup. Unfortunately for the youngster, he'll likely become the third option later on, as the club plans to seal the signing of Luka Jovic soon.