Mateus Mane News: Signs pro deal
Mane has signed his first professional contract with Wolves, according to his club.
Mane is seeing a major step in his career as he is going to sign a new contract, this being his first professional contract. He has only appeared once for the first team, seeing one minute of play during that outing. That said, he hopes to see more time moving forward after the new step in his career.
