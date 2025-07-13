Mateusz Bogusz News: Decent performance in draw

Bogusz had one shot (one on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Mazatlan. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 47th minute.

Bogusz participated in offensive play despite being unable to help the hosts break the goalless tie. In addition to his shot and crosses, the attacker recorded five duels won and a few defensive stats in 84 minutes of play. He initially featured in a left-sided midfield position, though he can also play a central role if Carlos Rotondi is eventually chosen on the flank.