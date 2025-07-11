Matheo Raab News: Transfers to Berlin

Raab has completed a transfer to Union Berlin from Hamburger, according to his new club.

Raab is seeing a new club in the next stage of his career, but will remain in Germany, having joined Union Berlin. This is an interesting move for the keeper, as he has yet to earn minutes in a competition better than the second tier of German football, mainly serving as a backup throughout his career. That said, he will likely see a similar role with Berlin, serving as second or third in line as goalie.