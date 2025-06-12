Matheus Cunha News: Man Utd transfer complete

Cunha completed his transfer to Manchester United from Wolverhampton, a five-year deal with an option for another.

The move is confirmed for Cunha after it was agreed upon two weeks ago and rumored for about a month. United aren't done in the transfer window, but the combination of Cunha and Bruno Fernandes is one many fans can't wait to see. Cunha overshot his xG by a decent margin last season en route to 15 goals, but he had 12 goals the prior season on just 73 shots and figues to get plenty of opportunities on a theoretically better team.