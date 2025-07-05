Matheus Nascimento News: Continues to step up

Nascimento scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Friday's 3-0 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 18th minute.

Since late-May, the Galaxy's starting XI has Nascimento in place of Christian Ramirez at striker. From the summer, he significantly improved his form, which includes two goals (eight shots, four on goal) and one assist (seven chances created) for three G/A.