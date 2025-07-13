Matheus Nascimento News: Provides assist in box

Nascimento assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against D.C. United.

Nascimento provided the assist for Marco Reus's opener, picking up his second assist of the season. He also drew a key foul in the lead-up to Diego Fagundez's goal and continued to stretch D.C.'s defense with off-ball runs. The Brazilian has two goals and two assists in his last seven matches and remains a strong option in the frontline for his first season in MLS.