Matheus Nascimento headshot

Matheus Nascimento News: Scores first MLS goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 15, 2025

Nascimento scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-3 draw against St. Louis City SC.

Nascimento scored his maiden MLS goal in his third consecutive start, drawing the Galaxy level at 2-2 in the 51st minute. Nascimento is in good form after finding his first assist in MLS last weekend, and his composed finish under pressure on Saturday marked a key milestone in his development in the United States. The Brazilian has now found a goal contribution in each of his last two games and is set to continue his progress when the Galaxy faces Colorado Rapids on June 25.

