Mathew Ryan News: Departs Lens after six months
Ryan is departing Lens at the termination of his contract after six months spent with the team, the club announced.
Ryan arrived in the winter transfer window to replace Brice Samba as the starting goalie and impressed with his qualities between the posts on 14 occasions. That said, the relationship with Lens is already ending, since both he and the club decided to part ways.
Mathew Ryan
Free Agent
