Mathias Laborda News: Makes seven tackles in win

Laborda registered seven tackles (six won), four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Los Angeles Football Club.

Laborda was a key factor for the visitors to keep their goal unbeaten in this match. The right-back posted a season-high six tackles won, solidifying his position as the squad's second-best player in that regard with an average of 2.5 tackles (1.2 won) per game. He'll likely stay in the starting lineup after performing well in his latest five matches and scoring a goal in the only one of those contests he came on as a substitute.