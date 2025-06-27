Mathias Laborda News: Scores off bench in loss

Laborda scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two crosses (one accurate) in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to San Diego FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 52nd minute.

Laborda entered the match Wednesday to begin the second half and cooly finished 21 minutes into his shift to pull one back for Vancouver in their 5-3 defeat at the hands of San Diego FC. The defender contributed one clearance and one block to the team's defensive effort across his 45-minutes appearance. After missing six league fixtures earlier in the campaign due to a hamstring injury, Laborda has started in three of six appearances since returning to fitness.