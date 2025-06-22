Mathias Pereira Lage News: Signs with St. Pauli

Pereira Lage has signed a contract with St. Pauli, joining from Stade Brestois as free agent after the end of his contract, his new club announced. "Mathias has gained a wealth of experience at the top national and European levels, and his skills perfectly match the profile we were looking for for multiple attacking positions. Thanks to his versatility, his signing gives us significantly more options. We are therefore particularly pleased that we were able to convince him of our path," Sporting Director Andreas Bornemann said.

Pereira Lage arrived in Brest from Angers in 2022 and has played 160 Ligue 1 games for both clubs, scoring 16 goals and providing 17 assists. The Franco-Portuguese midfielder also has experience in Ligue 2 where he featured 109 times for Clermont and scored 20 goals. He played in the Champions League with Brest this season, making nine appearances and scoring once. Pereira Lage will bring experience and versatility to St. Pauli and is an interesting signing for the club.