Mathis Amougou News: Transfers to Strasbourg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 12, 2025

Amougou has completed a transfer to Strasbourg from Chelsea, accoridng to his former club.

Amougou is being dealt from Chelsea to their sister club in Ligue 1, joining Strasbourg. This comes after he just joined the club in January, likely a move to prgress the player without putting him on loan. He only appered once swith Chelsea, but could shape out a decent spot with Strasbourg.

