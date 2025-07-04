Mathys Niflore News: Joins USL Dunkerque on loan

Niflore has joined USL Dunkerque on loan for the 2025/26 season, his parent club announced.

Niflore joined the TeFeCe in 2016 and progressed through all the youth categories before signing his first professional contract in June 2024. This season, he featured 31 times with the youth teams and earned four caps with the France U19 squad. Niflore is joining USL Dunkerque in Ligue 2 to gain experience and develop his goalkeeping skills.