Mathys Tel News: Signs on permanent deal

Tel signed a permanent deal with Tottenham through 2031 from Bayern Munich.

Tel is set to stay in North London after joining midseason from Bayern Munich. He had a promising outing for the side, recording two goals with one assist while collecting 35 crosses (seven accurate) and 16 tackles in 13 PL appearances, 11 of those coming as starts. Since Tottenham are playing in Champions League football for 2025/26, the forward could be in line for a big role heading into the new campaign.