Matias Moreno News: Moves to Levante
Moreno has joined Levante on a season-long loan, Fiorentina relayed.
Moreno only played four times in Serie A in the past campaign, totaling two crosses (zero accurate), eight tackles, one interception, and nine clearances, seeing more action in the Conference League and in Coppa Italia. He'll seek more minutes in La Liga. He can feature either in the middle of the defense or as a center-back.
