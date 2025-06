Vecino has inked a one-year contract with an option, Lazio announced.

Vecino was previously on an expiring deal. He'll stick around for potentially two more campaigns under returning coach Maurizio Sarri. He'll likely continue having a rotational role. Tallied two goals, four assists, 30 shots (eight on target and 26 tackles in 29 appearances (14 starts) in 2024/2025.