Mats Wieffer News: Sets up four goals

Wieffer recorded one goal and four assists across 25 appearances (10 starts) in the Premier League.

Wieffer opened the season as a depth option in midfield but finished it as the starting right-back with six straight starts in role, a span in which he recorded two of his four assists. Wieffer figures to remain in a depth role for Brighton in 2025/26 since his tactical versatility makes him a very useful player in a number of schemes.