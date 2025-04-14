Fantasy Soccer
Matt Doherty Injury: Forced off at halftime

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Doherty (undisclosed) was forced off at halftime of Sunday's 4-2 victory over Tottenham due to an apparent injury, according to the league.

Doherty was forced off at halftime of Sunday's clash due to an apparent injury. The defender will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and the timeline for a return if he is forced to miss time. If the injury proves to be serious, Santiago Bueno could see increased playing time in the backline.

Matt Doherty
Wolverhampton
