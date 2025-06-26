Matt Edwards News: Assists versus Columbus

Edwards assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-1 loss against Columbus Crew.

Edwards recorded his first goal contribution of the season Saturday as he set up Brooks Lennon's goal in the 56th minute. It was the only chance he created in the match and it marked his first chance created since April 26. He had a tough outing on the other end of the pitch as he and his fellow defenders allowed Columbus to score three goals and put 10 shots on target. Edwards was replaced by Saba Lobjanidze in the 77th minute.