Matt Freese Injury: Will represent USMNT

Freese has been called up by USMNT for the Gold Cup, according to the league.

Freese has been the undisputed starter in goal for New York City FC and is set to miss up to three MLS games due to international duty and depending on how well the USMNT performs in the Gold Cup. Freese will for sure miss Thursday's clash against Atlanta and could also be out for the matches against Montreal and Toronto if the USA reaches the final. Until he returns, Tomas Romero will likely replace him in goal for NYCFC.