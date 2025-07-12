Matt Freese News: Frustrating return

Freese (not injury related) recorded one save and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 loss against Charlotte FC.

Freese is coming off a brilliant outing with the USMNT at the Gold Cup, making his first MLS start since May 31. He was unable to stop the two goals from Charlotte, only making one save during the loss Saturday. He is still one of the most effective keepers in the league, averaging about 3.1 saves a contest.