Matt Polster News: Starting Saturday
Polster (illness) is in the initial lineup for Saturday's matchup versus Colorado Rapids.
Polster has recovered from the ailment that forced him to miss the midweek clash with Nashville and is ready to play his usual midfield role in his 14th MLS start of the season. He's a reliable source of passes and defensive stats, and he may occasionally get involved in offense, having scored and assisted once over the current campaign.
