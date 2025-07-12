Matt Targett News: Plays in friendly
Targett (hamstring) appeared for 45 minutes in a friendly against Carlisle United.
Targett saw the field in a preseason match Saturday, clearing him of the hamstring injuries he carried into the offseason. This is solid news for a player who dealt with a host of injuries last campaign. He did see more of a rotational role when fit and is likely heading for a similar role next campaign.
