Matteo Cancellieri News: Not bought out by Parma

Cancellieri wasn't signed by Parma permanently following his loan spell from Lazio, Mediaset reported.

Cancellieri was a strong contributor in the first half of the season but was plagued by a thigh injury in the last couple of months. He'll likely transfer again in the summer. He scored thrice in 27 appearances (19 starts), adding 22 shots (seven on target) and 21 crosses (five accurate).