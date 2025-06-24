Matteo Perez-Vinlof News: Signs with Dinamo Zagreb

Perez-Vinlof has signed a contract with Dinamo Zagreb, joining on a permanent move from FC Bayern, the club announced.

Perez-Vinlof arrived at Bayern in the winter of 2022 at 17 years old and played 26 games with the club's reserve, scoring one goal. Last season, he played 38 games while on loan with Austria Vienna and scored one goal as well. Perez-Vinlof made his senior debut with Bayern in May 2024 and will now expect to have a larger role in Zagreb to pursue his career.