Matteo Ruggeri News: Heads to Atletico Madrid

Ruggeri has inked a five-year contract with Atletico Madrid after coming in from Atalanta.

Ruggeri departs Atalanta after three solid seasons, although he wasn't always a starter in 2024/2025, tallying three assists, 100 crosses (33 accurate) and 43 tackles in 36 appearances (22 starts), contributing to four clean sheets. He was signed shortly after the departure of Reinildo Mandava in the same role.