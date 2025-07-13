Matthew Longstaff News: Earns assist

Longstaff assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Atlanta United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 102nd minute.

Longstaff saw the lone assist in Saturday's contest, with the midfielder finding Deybi Flores in the 48th minute of the match. This marks his first goal contribution of the season, taking 14 appearances to reach it. This is far behind the four-goal contributions he saw last season, although he still has time to change that, especially after starting in their past four games.