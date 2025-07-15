Matthieu Udol News: Dealt to Lens

Udol has completed a transfer to Lens from Metz, according to his new club.

Udol is going to remain in Ligue but is finding a new club this offseason, joining Lens from Metz until 2028. He would appear in 37 games for Metz last season, scoring six goals and eight asissts, a decent spell for the 29-year-old. He will push for time immediately with the club but won't be guaranteed time to start, possibly falling into a rotational to starting role.