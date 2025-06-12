Matti Peltola Injury: Remains out with Finland

Peltola will represent Finland in the U21 Euros and will be sidelined for the duration of the tournament.

Peltola has been a regular starter in the midfield for D.C. United this season but will miss extended time due to international commitments. The U21 Euros end on June 28, but Peltola could return after his team's participation ends, and that could happen as early as June 18 if Finland can't make it past the group stage.