Matti Peltola News: Features against Nashville

Peltola was back from international duty with Finland in the U21 EURO Championship and featured for more than half an hour on Saturday against Nashville, although he couldn't help his team secure any points. Peltola has started four of the last seven MLS games before his international duty, suggesting he could see some starting spots moving forward for D.C. United in the midfield.