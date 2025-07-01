Mattia Viti News: Joins Fiorentina

Viti has transferred to Fiorentina on loan with an option to buy from Nice.

Viti heads back to Italy for a third consecutive season on loan after spending the two previous ones at Sassuolo and Empoli. He's coming off a decent campaign despite his former side's relegation, as he avoided major injuries and logged 65 tackles, 125 clearances and 18 blocks in 30 appearances, contributing to six clean sheets. He'll compete primarily with Luca Ranieri in his new club.