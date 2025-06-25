Mattia Zaccagni Injury: Undergoes groin surgery
Zaccagni went under the knife to address a lingering case of groin pain syndrome and is expected to make a full recovery for the start of the pre-season preparation in mid-July, Lazio announced.
Zaccagni played through the problem in the final months of the season, which contributed to his dip in form. He should be ready for the start of the next one, but he'll be addressed later in the summer.
