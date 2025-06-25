Max Aarons News: Sent to Rangers

Aarons has joined Rangers on loan from Bournemouth, according to his parent club.

Aarons is heading to Scotland for the next season as he departs on another loan after just returning from Valencia, now off with Rangers. He struggled to see much time last season, only earning four appearances with Bournemouth and four in the back half of the campaign after joining Valencia. He will hope to see a better spell with Rangers and possibly rejuvenate his career.