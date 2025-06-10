Max Arfsten Injury: Called up with USMNT

Arfsten has been called up by USMNT for the Gold Cup, according to the league.

Arfsten has been an undisputed starter for Columbus on the left flank and is set to miss up to four MLS games due to international duty and depending on how well the USMNT performs in the Gold Cup. Arfsten will for sure miss Saturday's clash against Vancouver and could also be out for the matches against Atlanta, Philadelphia and Seattle if the USA reaches the final. Until he returns, Lassi Lappalainen will take on a larger role on the left flank for the Crew.