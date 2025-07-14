Max Arfsten News: Nets in return

Arfsten scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-2 victory versus FC Cincinnati.

Arfsten made his return from international duty with the USMNT and took no time to make his presence felt, as he buried his squad's second goal of the match, just before halftime. The goal marked his first in six appearances, and his fourth of the season. He also continued to shine as a facilitator, completing more than 30 passes for a 16th consecutive appearance.