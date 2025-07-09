Max Arfsten News: Returns from Gold Cup

Arfsten (international duty) is back in Columbus and is an option again, according to Brianna Mackay of the Columbus Dispatch.

Arfsten is no longer with the USMNT after the Gold Cup and has returned to Columbus just in time for their derby against Cincinnati. He was training with the group, implying he is immediately ready for play. He is a regular starter on the left flank and will likely return to that spot Saturday now that he is available.