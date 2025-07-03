Max Finkgrafe News: Signs with RB Leipzig

Finkgrafe has signed a contract with RB Leipzig until June 2030, joining on a permanent move from FC Koln, his new club announced. "We are delighted that Max has chosen RB Leipzig. He is a very talented and versatile left-back, who particularly impresses with his athleticism and dynamism. With his fighting spirit and will to win, he will enrich our team. Despite his young age, Max already knows the Bundesliga and also brings great potential for development. By signing him, we see ourselves as more flexible and versatile at left-back," said Marcel Schafer, Managing Director of Sports.

Finkgrafe has played 40 official games with FC Koln over the last two seasons, including 24 in the Bundesliga, and scored one goal. In November 2024, the left-back made his debut with the Germany U20 national team and earned two caps. Finkgrafe will bring quality young competition on the left flank to David Raum heading into the 2025/26 season.