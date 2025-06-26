Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Max Rosenfelder headshot

Max Rosenfelder Injury: Suffers leg injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 26, 2025

Rosenfelder suffered a leg injury and was forced off in the 11th minute of Wednesday's 3-0 victory against France in the U21 EURO Championship semi-final, according to Kicker.

Rosenfelder was forced off early in Wednesday's game against France due to a leg injury. The injury appeared to be quite serious according to the coach and he will likely be assessed in the coming days upon returning to Freiburg to determine the extent of the issue. Rosenfelder will hope to recover in time for the pre-season, which is set to start around July 11 for the Black Forest club.

Max Rosenfelder
SC Freiburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now