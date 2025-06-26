Max Rosenfelder Injury: Suffers leg injury

Rosenfelder suffered a leg injury and was forced off in the 11th minute of Wednesday's 3-0 victory against France in the U21 EURO Championship semi-final, according to Kicker.

Rosenfelder was forced off early in Wednesday's game against France due to a leg injury. The injury appeared to be quite serious according to the coach and he will likely be assessed in the coming days upon returning to Freiburg to determine the extent of the issue. Rosenfelder will hope to recover in time for the pre-season, which is set to start around July 11 for the Black Forest club.