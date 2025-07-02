Max Schmitt News: Extends, loaned to SSV Ulm 1846

Schmitt has signed a contract extension with Bayern until June 2027 and has been loand to SSV Ulm 1846 for the 2025/26 season, his parent club announced. "Schmitti is a true homegrown talent. He has continued to develop with us and has already played numerous senior football matches. We believe in his potential, which we have confirmed with his contract extension. With this loan to Ulm, we hope to enable him to train in professional football," said Jochen Sauer, Director of Youth and Campus Development.

Schmitt joined the Bayern Campus Development eight years ago. Last season, he featured in 20 games with the amateur team and replaced Leon Klanac in the U19 team following his injury. Schmitt was also part of the Germany U19 team in the EURO Championship in Romania. He will look to gain experience and see increased playing time with SSV Ulm 1846.