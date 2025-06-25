Max Weiss News: Joins Burnley

Weiss completed a transfer to Burnley from Karlsruher, signing a four-year contract, the club announced.

Weiss makes the switch from the 2. Bundesliga to the Premier League, a major step up. With James Trafford departing Burnley, Weiss could be in line for the starting job in his first season in the league. Weiss will certainly see plenty of volume as Burnley are likely to be outmatched in the top flight.