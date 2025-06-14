Maxi Moralez News: Scores goal, assists

Moralez scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and three chances created in Thursday's 4-0 victory versus Atlanta United.

Even at the age of 38, Moralez continues to prove his ability to be a regular starter in MLS, recording a goal and an assist in 90 minutes of play against Atlanta. He's appeared in all 18 MLS games, starting all of them as he averages about 4.5 crosses per matches as he leads the team in set piece situations with 43.