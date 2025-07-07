Maxime Crepeau News: Allows one in win

Crepeau (not injury related) made three saves and conceded one goal during Saturday's 2-1 win over New England.

Crepaeau returned to the team after defending Canada at Gold Cup and did a great job between the posts. The goalkeeper couldn't do much to stop Luca Langoni's clinical finish in the 35th minute but other than that was flawless and a big part of a much-needed result that brought Portland back to the winning column. With 19 saves and just four goals allowed over his last six MLS starts, the goalkeeper will try to keep it up during Jul. 13 visit to St. Louis.