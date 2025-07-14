Menu
Maxime Crepeau News: Concedes two against St. Louis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 14, 2025

Crepeau registered seven saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus St. Louis City SC.

Crepeau had a solid outing with his seven saves but was unable to stop every shot he faced on net, allowing two goals in the loss. This marks his fifth straight appearance without a clean sheet, remaining at two in nine appearances this season. He will have another chance at picking up his thrid clean sheet of the season when facing Real Salt Lake on Wednesday.

Maxime Crepeau
Portland Timbers
