Maxime Crepeau News: Starts Saturday
Crepeau (not injury related) is back in Portland's starting XI for Saturday's clash against New England Revolution.
Crepeau has returned to his club following his call-up to the Canadian national team and should remain the first keeper over James Pantemis going forward. The 31-year-old has recorded 26 saves, 11 goals conceded and two clean sheets over seven MLS outings in the current season.
