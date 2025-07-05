Menu
Maxime Crepeau News: Starts Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 5, 2025

Crepeau (not injury related) is back in Portland's starting XI for Saturday's clash against New England Revolution.

Crepeau has returned to his club following his call-up to the Canadian national team and should remain the first keeper over James Pantemis going forward. The 31-year-old has recorded 26 saves, 11 goals conceded and two clean sheets over seven MLS outings in the current season.

