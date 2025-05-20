Maxime Lopez News: Midfield Maestro with PFC

Lopez tallied three goals and six assists in 27 Ligue 2 appearances for Paris FC during the 2024-25 campaign.

Lopez has been a central figure in Paris FC's midfield, combining defensive duties with offensive contributions. His high pass completion rate of over 88 percent and an average of more than 81 successful passes per game underscore his role as a reliable distributor. Lopez's ability to control the tempo and link play between defense and attack made him indispensable. His experience and composure provided stability and creativity in the heart of midfield to secure promotion to Ligue 1 for the 2025-26 season. He will remain one of the key players for the club since his ambition was to help promote the team and enjoy playing football again alongside his brother Julien Lopez.